MEXICO CITY, Sept 4 (Reuters) + - Guadalajara went top and
Santos Laguna fired coach Diego Cocca while most club sides had
the weekend off in the Mexican first division championship with
the national team playing friendlies in Europe.
Mexico beat Chile 1-0 in a friendly in Barcelona with a goal
from a free kick by midfielder Andres Guardado 10 minutes from
time having drawn 1-1 with Poland in Warsaw on Friday.
Morelia, losing finalists to Pumas UNAM in the Clausura
championship at the end of last season, beat San Luis 3-2 away
with two goals from Jaime Lozano to steer clear of the
relegation zone.
Argentine Cocca, who had been in charge since February, was
sacked after Santos, also dangerously close to the drop zone,
lost 3-2 at Chiapas on Friday.
"After much analysis we have decided to remove (Cocca) and
look for another sporting leader who can steer us to the level
of excellence the club demands," Santos president Alejandro
Irarragorri told reporters.
Guadalajara, also playing a match on Friday pending from
earlier in the season, went top of the Apertura standings with a
1-0 win at promoted Tijuana.
The Chivas have 16 points after seven matches, two points
more than second-placed Cruz Azul with Pumas fifth on 11.
Morelia and Santos both have seven points from six matches.
(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos
Aires; editing by Pritha Sarkar; to query or comment on this
story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please click on the newslink:
for Latin American soccer