MEXICO CITY, Sept 4 (Reuters) + - Guadalajara went top and Santos Laguna fired coach Diego Cocca while most club sides had the weekend off in the Mexican first division championship with the national team playing friendlies in Europe.

Mexico beat Chile 1-0 in a friendly in Barcelona with a goal from a free kick by midfielder Andres Guardado 10 minutes from time having drawn 1-1 with Poland in Warsaw on Friday.

Morelia, losing finalists to Pumas UNAM in the Clausura championship at the end of last season, beat San Luis 3-2 away with two goals from Jaime Lozano to steer clear of the relegation zone.

Argentine Cocca, who had been in charge since February, was sacked after Santos, also dangerously close to the drop zone, lost 3-2 at Chiapas on Friday.

"After much analysis we have decided to remove (Cocca) and look for another sporting leader who can steer us to the level of excellence the club demands," Santos president Alejandro Irarragorri told reporters.

Guadalajara, also playing a match on Friday pending from earlier in the season, went top of the Apertura standings with a 1-0 win at promoted Tijuana.

The Chivas have 16 points after seven matches, two points more than second-placed Cruz Azul with Pumas fifth on 11. Morelia and Santos both have seven points from six matches.

