GUADALAJARA, Mexico Oct 15 Guadalajara's Chivas, who have handed their new Omnilife stadium over to the Pan American Games, found a new lease of life in a rousing 5-2 win over Estudiantes UAG at their old Jalisco home on Saturday.

The Chivas ended a run of six matches without victory in the derby as they climbed within a point of leaders Santos Laguna with four matches to go to the knockout phase of the Apertura championship.

The win was a boost for Guadalajara, one of Mexico's two most popular teams, ahead of their visit to the other -- arch-rivals America at the Azteca in the capital next weekend.

America also emerged from a run of seven matches without a win, beating Monterrey 3-0 away earlier on Saturday.

Guadalajara's goals, including a hat-trick from Marco Fabian de la Mora, came from typically Mexican counter-attacking play from the only team in the country whose policy is to have an all-Mexican squad.

Chivas finished with 10 men after substitute Kristian Alvarez was sent off for a second booking for time wasting in the 63rd minute.

Guadalajara, who had lost three and drawn three of their previous six matches, treated the crowd of approximately 15,000 fans to plenty of thrills once teenager Erick Torres had put them ahead in the sixth minute, tapping in a cross from left back Miguel Ponce at the far post.

They went on to bombard Jose Martinez's goal with lightning breaks only to see their efforts blocked or go wide until De la Mora struck his first goal post just past the half hour. De la Mora scored again five minutes later for a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Striker Eduardo Lillingston pulled a goal back in the 53rd minute after a fine Estudiantes move and Torres almost restored the Chivas' three-goal lead from the restart, chipping advancing keeper Jose Martinez only to see the ball hit the far post.

However, two minutes later Guadalajara did go three up again with De la Mora completing his hat-trick and Torres raced in to head the home side's fifth a minute later.

Argentine forward Rubens Sambueza hit the bar with the free kick that followed Alvarez's dismissal and American substitute Herculez Gomez pulled a second goal back for Estudiantes in the 73rd.

Title holders Pumas UNAM could join Santos on 23 points on Sunday if they beat Atlas, the third team from Guadalajara in the first division.

The top eight teams go into the quarter-finals.

