GUADALAJARA, Mexico Oct 21 Guadalajara Chivas coach Fernando "Sheriff" Quirarte has done his shouting during the week since he will be confined to the stands under suspension for the Mexican soccer season's biggest match.

The Chivas travel to Mexico City for the 'clasico' against arch-rivals America at the Azteca stadium in the Apertura, one of two championships in the season, on Sunday (2100 GMT).

"Whether I'm there (on the bench) or not the players have to dig deep into their souls, they must play as they have up to now or better, it is a clasico," Quirarte told reporters this week.

Guadalajara go into the match in better shape than America, having crushed city rivals Estudiantes UAG 5-2 last weekend to move within one point of the top of the standings with four matches to go to the knockout phase. The top eight qualify for the quarter-finals.

Quirarte, passionate about the club he played for and is now preparing for the clasico as coach for the first time since taking charge three weeks ago, barked orders constantly in practice, feeling the need to ensure his side gave their utmost on Sunday.

"The players must know how to play a match of this magnitude, so I try to talk to them to tell them what you experience in a clasico," the 55-year-old former Mexico 1986 World Cup forward said.

"I'm convinced they know, I think it will be a very intense match," added Quirarte, sent to the stands during Saturday's derby victory for protesting vociferously against a refereeing decision.

America's Eagles are not having a good season with three wins in 13 matches and languish four points from the bottom of the standings, but they are hopeful the laws of such derbies will apply in which form goes out of the window and any result is possible. A win would lift them into mid-table.

Their Argentine playmaker Daniel Montenegro, who has experienced Argentina's biggest clasico between his former side River Plate and Boca Juniors, is almost certain it will not be a good spectacle.

"In this kind of match, whoever is more intelligent wins. Clasicos tend to be tight, sometimes a bit boring, because no one wants to lose because both sides play with their pulses racing," he told reporters.

Guadalajara ended a run of six matches without a victory last weekend while America's 3-0 win at Monterrey was their first in seven games. (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)