By Rex Gowar
| GUADALAJARA, Mexico
GUADALAJARA, Mexico Oct 21 Guadalajara Chivas
coach Fernando "Sheriff" Quirarte has done his shouting during
the week since he will be confined to the stands under
suspension for the Mexican soccer season's biggest match.
The Chivas travel to Mexico City for the 'clasico' against
arch-rivals America at the Azteca stadium in the Apertura, one
of two championships in the season, on Sunday (2100 GMT).
"Whether I'm there (on the bench) or not the players have
to dig deep into their souls, they must play as they have up to
now or better, it is a clasico," Quirarte told reporters this
week.
Guadalajara go into the match in better shape than America,
having crushed city rivals Estudiantes UAG 5-2 last weekend to
move within one point of the top of the standings with four
matches to go to the knockout phase. The top eight qualify for
the quarter-finals.
Quirarte, passionate about the club he played for and is
now preparing for the clasico as coach for the first time since
taking charge three weeks ago, barked orders constantly in
practice, feeling the need to ensure his side gave their utmost
on Sunday.
"The players must know how to play a match of this
magnitude, so I try to talk to them to tell them what you
experience in a clasico," the 55-year-old former Mexico 1986
World Cup forward said.
"I'm convinced they know, I think it will be a very intense
match," added Quirarte, sent to the stands during Saturday's
derby victory for protesting vociferously against a refereeing
decision.
America's Eagles are not having a good season with three
wins in 13 matches and languish four points from the bottom of
the standings, but they are hopeful the laws of such derbies
will apply in which form goes out of the window and any result
is possible. A win would lift them into mid-table.
Their Argentine playmaker Daniel Montenegro, who has
experienced Argentina's biggest clasico between his former side
River Plate and Boca Juniors, is almost certain it will not be
a good spectacle.
"In this kind of match, whoever is more intelligent wins.
Clasicos tend to be tight, sometimes a bit boring, because no
one wants to lose because both sides play with their pulses
racing," he told reporters.
Guadalajara ended a run of six matches without a victory
last weekend while America's 3-0 win at Monterrey was their
first in seven games.
