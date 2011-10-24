Oct 23 Guadalajara, enjoying their new found
scoring form, beat 10-man America 3-1 away in Mexico's big
'clasico' at the Azteca and went top of the Apertura
championship on Sunday.
The Chivas, who scored through midfielders Antonio Gallardo
and Marco Fabian de la Mora, and striker Erick Torres, took
their goals tally to eight in two matches, while America had
Brazilian Rosinei sent off with half an hour to go.
Mexico's most popular team lead with 25 points from 14
matches, two points ahead of Santos Laguna, who have a game in
hand, and Chiapas with three matches to go. The top eight
qualify for the knockout phase.
Gallardo headed Guadalajara in from after six minutes from a
left cross by De la Mora, who scored a hat-trick in the 5-2 win
over Estudiantes UAG last weekend.
America, with 14 points and in danger of missing the
quarter-final cut, equalised six minutes later through Ecuador's
Christian Benitez, who headed home Argentine playmaker Daniel
Montenegro's cross.
De la Mora restored Guadalajara's lead within five minutes
when he tapped home from inside the six-yard box after
goalkeeper Armando Navarrete spilt a corner.
A minute later, Torres, who goaled twice last weekend,
completed the scoring with a header in an action-packed opening
18 minutes.
Uruguayan Ivan Alonso hit a hat-trick in half an hour for
Toluca in their 4-3 home win over Puebla to go top of the
scorers' chart with 10 goals.
Former Colombia goalkeeper Miguel Calero, who was capped 50
times, retired at the age of 40 at the end of his club Pachuca's
0-0 draw at home to title holders Pumas UNAM on Saturday.
(Reporting by Carlos Calvo in Mexico City; writing by Rex
Gowar; editing by Ian Ransom; to query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please click on the newslink:
for Latin American soccer