GUADALAJARA, Mexico Nov 2 With precedent very much against Mexico's Apertura championship leaders Guadalajara going on to claim the title in the knockout phase, coach Fernando Quirarte could be forgiven for praying to stone idols and sticking a few pins in a rag doll.

Since the Mexican season was divided into two championships in 1996, no team has managed to top the standings at the end of the opening, league phase of the Apertura and gone on to win the title.

Quirarte, however, believes his Chivas team, who are three points clear going into the final weekend of the round-robin, can be the first to break the "curse of the leaders" and clinch a Mexican record 12th league title, their first since 2006.

"It's not an obsession (to finish top of the standings), but, yes, I personally would very much like to have the leadership quite apart from the statistics," Quirarte said as he prepared his team for their 17th and last game of the league phase at home to Pachuca on Saturday.

"I don't think about the leaders' curse. I don't believe I'm superstitious. My only superstition is that my mother should bless me," he said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"For me, the statistics don't matter," the 55-year-old Guadalajara native added at the Chivas' training grounds in Verde Valle on the outskirts of Guadalajara city.

"It's been our system always and we're used to the rules of the game. We know (elimination) can happen but we're going with the conviction we can take first place," Quirarte told Reuters.

UNBEATEN RUN

Guadalajara, unbeaten in five matches since their former striker took charge of the team a month ago, qualified for the knockout stage with two matches to spare.

The top eight qualify for a quarter-final round which matches teams according to how they finished -- first against eighth through to fourth against fifth.

This Apertura has gone down to the wire for almost all the potential qualifiers with only the Chivas sure of their berth. There are 12 teams with a chance, some near certain, others mathematical, of bagging one of the remaining seven places.

Morelia became one of them by climbing to eighth with a 2-0 away win over Santos Laguna on Tuesday night, when they completed the match in northern Ciudad Torreon suspended in August as a result of a shootout outside the Corona stadium.

Chiapas, who visit Morelia, and Cruz Azul, at home to eliminated Mexico City giants America, are separated by goal difference in second place three points behind Guadalajara with Tigres UANL a point further back and travelling to Puebla.

Pachuca, Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM, who won the last version of Clausura championship which makes up the second half of the season and are therefore defending Mexican champions, are the other teams occupying berths among the top eight.

Snapping at their heels are Queretaro, Puebla, Monterrey, who were Apertura champions a year ago, San Luis and Toluca.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please click on the newslink:

for Latin American soccer