MEXICO CITY Nov 6 Mexican champions Pumas UNAM were ousted from the eight-team knockout phase of the Apertura championship on Sunday while troubled giants America put their entire squad on the transfer list.

America, one of Mexico's "big two" clubs along with the Guadalajara Chivas, finished one from bottom and had already missed the cut before Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Cruz Azul which left them with three wins and nine defeats in 17 matches.

"Today, the board met and after analysing the results in this tournament it took the decision to put all the players in the squad on the transfer list," America said in a statement.

"The team did not meet expectations and we say sorry to all our followers who supported us during the tournament and we offer our commitment to work hard from now to reverse this situation."

Among an expensive America squad are Argentina midfielder Daniel Montenegro, Ecuador striker Cristian Benitez, Brazilian midfielder Rosinei, Uruguayan winger Vicente Sanchez and Colombian defender Aquivaldo Mosquera.

Coach Alfredo Tena said last week the squad for the Clausura championship in the second half of the season should have 50 percent of players drawn from the club's youth scheme.

Their arch-rivals Guadalajara, who hold the record of 11 league titles with one more than America, are the only club in the first division with an all-Mexican squad including many players who came through the junior ranks.

CHIVAS TOP

The Chivas, back at their new Omnilife stadium after handing it over to the Pan-American Games last month, drew 2-2 with Pachuca and finished top of the round-robin phase of the championship with 30 points from 17 matches, one more point than Cruz Azul.

Joining Guadalajara and Cruz Azul in the quarter-finals, which start after the Nov. 11 and Nov. 15 FIFA international dates when Mexico have a friendly against Serbia on Friday, are Tigres UANL, Santos Laguna, Chiapas, Pachuca, Morelia and first-timers Queretaro.

Pumas, who won the Clausura title in the second half of last season, finished as the highest placed team outside the "liguilla," as the knockout phase is called, with 25 points.

Tijuana, unbeaten in six matches under Argentine former Independiente coach Antonio Mohamed who took charge last month, fell behind to a goal by midfielder Javier Cortes in the 10th minute but defender Juan Santiago equalised early in the second half.

Queretaro, who beat Estudiantes UAG 3-0 on Saturday, had to wait for the Pumas result at the Olympic stadium in Mexico city before celebrating reaching the "liguilla" for the first time.

With the top team meeting the eighth and so on to fourth against fifth, the quarter-final line-up is: Guadalajara v Queretaro, Cruz Azul v Morelia, Tigres v Pachuca and Santos v Chiapas.

Guadalajara, champions in 2006, and Cruz Azul, runners-up three times since 2008, are the title favourites but both will be wary of the knockout rounds in which form can go out of the window.