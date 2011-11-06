By Carlos Calvo
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Nov 6 Mexican champions Pumas UNAM were ousted
from the eight-team knockout phase of the Apertura championship on Sunday while
troubled giants America put their entire squad on the transfer list.
America, one of Mexico's "big two" clubs along with the Guadalajara Chivas,
finished one from bottom and had already missed the cut before Saturday's 3-1
defeat at Cruz Azul which left them with three wins and nine defeats in 17
matches.
"Today, the board met and after analysing the results in this tournament it
took the decision to put all the players in the squad on the transfer list,"
America said in a statement.
"The team did not meet expectations and we say sorry to all our followers
who supported us during the tournament and we offer our commitment to work hard
from now to reverse this situation."
Among an expensive America squad are Argentina midfielder Daniel
Montenegro, Ecuador striker Cristian Benitez, Brazilian midfielder Rosinei,
Uruguayan winger Vicente Sanchez and Colombian defender Aquivaldo Mosquera.
Coach Alfredo Tena said last week the squad for the Clausura championship
in the second half of the season should have 50 percent of players drawn from
the club's youth scheme.
Their arch-rivals Guadalajara, who hold the record of 11 league titles with
one more than America, are the only club in the first division with an
all-Mexican squad including many players who came through the junior ranks.
CHIVAS TOP
The Chivas, back at their new Omnilife stadium after handing it over to the
Pan-American Games last month, drew 2-2 with Pachuca and finished top of the
round-robin phase of the championship with 30 points from 17 matches, one more
point than Cruz Azul.
Joining Guadalajara and Cruz Azul in the quarter-finals, which start after
the Nov. 11 and Nov. 15 FIFA international dates when Mexico have a friendly
against Serbia on Friday, are Tigres UANL, Santos Laguna, Chiapas, Pachuca,
Morelia and first-timers Queretaro.
Pumas, who won the Clausura title in the second half of last season,
finished as the highest placed team outside the "liguilla," as the knockout
phase is called, with 25 points.
Tijuana, unbeaten in six matches under Argentine former Independiente coach
Antonio Mohamed who took charge last month, fell behind to a goal by midfielder
Javier Cortes in the 10th minute but defender Juan Santiago equalised early in
the second half.
Queretaro, who beat Estudiantes UAG 3-0 on Saturday, had to wait for the
Pumas result at the Olympic stadium in Mexico city before celebrating reaching
the "liguilla" for the first time.
With the top team meeting the eighth and so on to fourth against fifth, the
quarter-final line-up is: Guadalajara v Queretaro, Cruz Azul v Morelia, Tigres
v Pachuca and Santos v Chiapas.
Guadalajara, champions in 2006, and Cruz Azul, runners-up three times since
2008, are the title favourites but both will be wary of the knockout rounds in
which form can go out of the window.
(Writing by Rex Gowar in Florida; Editing by Frank Pingue; to query or comment
on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)