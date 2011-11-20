By Carlos Calvo
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Nov 19 Former Uruguay striker
Carlos Bueno scored twice as outsiders Queretaro upset
favourites Guadalajara 2-1 in the first leg of their Mexican
championship quarter-final on Saturday.
Second-favourites Cruz Azul, down to 10 men for the last 20
minutes, also lost 2-1 away at Morelia where the home side came
back from a goal down with two in eight minutes from striker
Rafael Marquez Lugo.
Bueno scored in the ninth and 70th minutes at La Corregidora
as Queretaro caused a sensation in their first appearance in the
eight-team knockout phase of the championship, though the Chivas
pulled one back through substitute Jorge Enriquez in added time.
Queretaro, eighth in the league phase of the Apertura, first
of two championships in the Mexican season, were the lowest
qualifiers and paired with top-placed Guadalajara.
The second leg is next Saturday at Chivas' stadium in
Guadalajara city.
Bueno put the White Cockerels ahead when he took a pass from
central midfield and hit a left-footed shot inside the top right
corner of Hugo Hernandez's goal.
The 31-year-old struck again with 20 minutes to go when he
beat defender Jonny Magallon to a cross from Emilio Lopez and
steered it past Hernandez, playing in the absence of suspended
Mexico goalkeeper Luis Ernesto Michel.
Michel received a three-match suspension for hitting
defender Javier Munoz during Guadalajara's match at Pachuca on
Nov. 5. He will only be available again in the second leg of the
semi-finals if his side get through.
Munoz, who retaliated, was suspended for one match and will
miss the first leg of Pachuca's quarter-final at home to Tigres
UANL on Sunday. Santos Laguna visit Chiapas also on Sunday.
Enriquez gave Guadalajara a potentially crucial away goal two
minutes into added time when he headed home midfielder Alberto
Medina's cross.
At Morelia, Javier Orozco put Cruz Azul ahead when he
slotted home the rebound after the home side's goalkeeper
Federico Vilar could only parry a stinging low shot from the
right.
Cruz Azul had defender Fausto Pinto sent off in the 69th
minute for dissent and it was downhill from then as their
goalkeeper Jesus Corona, who had kept them in the game with a
string of good saves, was beaten twice by Marquez.
The striker headed over Corona in the 77th minute from
Miguel Sabah's lobbed pass and raced through to beat the
goalkeeper at close quarters for his second in the 85th.
(Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Greg
Stutchbury; to query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please click on the newslink:
for Latin American soccer