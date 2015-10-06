MEXICO CITY Oct 6 Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio is taking over as Mexico coach after resigning from Sao Paulo, the Brazilian club said in a statment on Tuesday.

"I received Mr Juan Carlos Osorio here in my office today, who confirmed that he is leaving our club to manage Mexico in the World Cup qualifiers, a long-time desire of his," Sao Paulo president Carlos Miguel Aidar said on the club's website.

"I am deeply saddened by the decision as he had been doing great work."

Osorio is set to replace Brazilian Ricardo "Tuca" Ferretti, who was named Mexico's interim boss after Miguel Herrera.

Ferretti is in California where Mexico face the United States on Saturday in a playoff to decide who represents the CONCACAF region in the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia. (Writing by Andrew Downie, Reporting by Carlos Calvo Pacheco)