Oct 1 Dutch great Johan Cruyff defended Guadalajara coach John van't Schip on Monday and said the project to return the Mexican side to the top of the championship would take time.

Club owner Jorge Vergara appointed Cruyff as a consultant in February with the aim of lifting the record 11-times Mexican champions out of a slump and the Dutchman recommended compatriot van't Schip for the role of coach.

However, the Chivas' 1-0 loss at Pachuca on Saturday left the club fourth from bottom of the standings with two wins and 10 points from 10 matches. The top eight qualify for the knockout phase after the 17-match league phase.

Toluca and modest border-town team Tijuana are joint leaders with 23 points, four ahead of promoted Leon.

"Even before (we took over) there were few (good) results," said Cruyff.

"The key man in the project is van't Schip, whom I've known since he was eight-years-old and sooner or later we'll see the results of the project," he said in an interview posted on Mexican daily El Universal's sports website (www.centraldeportiva.com).

Cruyff said that dropping two players, Michel Vazquez and Julio Nava, from the first team squad for not pulling their weight was tough but "the club is united despite the decision."

Having numerous players injured had also allowed van't Schip to try out the whole squad, Cruyff added.

The Chivas face two tough matches this week, at home to Tigres UANL on Tuesday and away to arch-rivals America at the Azteca in Mexico City next weekend.

"We've got two important matches coming up but the decisions we have taken won't vary whatever the results. The philosophy remains the same whether we win or lose," Cruyff said.

Guadalajara won their last league title six years ago in the 2006 Apertura. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Peter Rutherford)