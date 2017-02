Feb 23 Johan Cruyff is joining struggling Mexican side Guadalajara as a consultant, the club lying bottom of the Clausura championship said on Thursday.

The club invited 'Chivas' fans on their websire (www.chivascampeon.com) to welcome the Dutch great at their Omnilife stadium on the outskirts of Guadalajara on Saturday.

"Consistent with our constant search for innovation and excellence, Chivas invite you to welcome one of the best players and coaches of world football, who is coming to join the club," Guadalajara said.

"With his arrival, we will continue to push the development of the club ... to make the Chivas the best team in the world." (Reporting By Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Peter Rutherford)