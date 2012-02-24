* Guadalajara bottom of Clausura championship

* Owner Vergara wants them to be "world's best" (Adds background)

Feb 23 Johan Cruyff is joining struggling Mexican side Guadalajara as a consultant, the club lying bottom of the Clausura championship said on Thursday.

The club invited 'Chivas' fans on their websire (www.chivascampeon.com) to welcome the Dutch great at their Omnilife stadium on the outskirts of Guadalajara on Saturday.

"Consistent with our constant search for innovation and excellence, Chivas invite you to welcome one of the best players and coaches of world football, who is coming to join the club," Guadalajara said.

"With his arrival, we will continue to push the development of the club ... to make the Chivas the best team in the world."

Cruyff, one of the world's greatest ever players, won the European Cup three times with Ajax and captained the Netherlands to the 1974 World Cup final before steering Barcelona as coach to their first European Cup in 1992.

Guadalajara hold a record 11 Mexican league crowns, winning their last in 2006, but they have struggled to meet the high ambitions of their owner, wealthy Mexican businessman Jorge Vergara.

Vergara, who has been the club president for a decade, vowed when he bought the club that he would make them the best in the world while maintaining a squad made up entirely of Mexican players, against the grain in a league full of imports mainly from South America.

Guadalajara have hit rock bottom this season. They won the league phase of the Apertura, first of two championships in the season, but were upset in the quarter-finals when it went into the eight-team knockout stage.

They made a dreadful start to the Clausura last month with a club record worst start to a championship of four defeats. They are now bottom with two points from seven matches. (Reporting By Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Peter Rutherford)