MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexico's Atlas have hastily reinstated defender Leandro Cufre to face Guadalajara Chivas in their derby next weekend after having banned the former Argentina player at the weekend for seeking to have coach and compatriot Omar Asad sacked.

Cufre and Asad met at a board meeting late on Sunday to overcome their differences over the running of the team.

"Luckily and because of the good will of both sides we cleared up a lot of points that worried us and ... that's why I'm still here," Cufre told reporters on Monday.

Guadalajara City's two biggest clubs are languishing in the bottom four places of the Apertura championship with little hope of reaching the playoffs.

