MEXICO CITY Aug 11 Former Mexico defender
Ignacio Flores has died after a truck he was travelling in was
shot at by unidentified gunmen near Cuernavaca.
The reason for Wednesday night's attack on the truck in
which Flores, a 58-year-old former Cruz Azul player who featured
at the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, was travelling with his
family is as yet unknown.
Two adults were also hurt in the attack and a child suffered
a nervous breakdown, according to local media. Witnesses said
dozens of shots were fired at the vehicle.
"Ignacio Flores Ocaranza rest in peace. Maestro, Friend and
Father," his club said on their Twitter account (@Cruz_Azul).
The right back who won five league titles with Cruz Azul in
the 1970s was a brother of Luis Flores, a former Pumas UNAM
striker who also played for Mexico.
Cuernavaca, in the central state of Morelos, and the Pacific
seaside resort of Acapulco have in recent years become
battlefields for rival gangs of drug traffickers.
Drugs-related violence has claimed more than 42,000 lives in
Mexico since 2006.
