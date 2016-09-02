MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 Mexico's UANL Tigres have given their attack a strong French accent with the signing of Andy Delort to join forces with France striker Andre-Pierre Gignac.

The 24-year-old former Wigan Athletic striker has joined last season's Apertura championship winners from Caen, where he scored 12 Ligue 1 goals last season, Tigres said in a statement.

"Andy Delort joins UANL Tigres to strengthen the team fighting for the titles of the 2016 Apertura and CONCACAF Champions League," they said without publishing details of the contract.

Delort, a former France under-20 and beach soccer international who has also played for Nimes, AC Ajaccio, Metz and Tours, could make his Tigres debut in the Liga MX away to Morelia on Sept. 10.

Gignac, a member of France's Euro 2016 squad, has been at Tigres since June 2015 and helped them win last season's Apertura title. He has scored 30 goals in 42 Liga MX matches.

Tigres are third in the standings with 13 points from seven games, three points behind leaders Tijuana and level with title holders Pachuca who won the 2015-16 Clausura. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)