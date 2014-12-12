MEXICO CITY Dec 12 America coach Antonio Mohamed is preparing the Eagles for Sunday's second leg of the Mexican Apertura championship final at home to UANL Tigres amid speculation about his future at the club.

Tigres go to the Azteca to defend a 1-0 lead after Thursday's victory in the first leg at the Universitario de Nuevo Leon where Ecuador's Joffre Guerron scored in the 64th minute.

Argentine midfielder Damian Alvarez crossed from the left and Guerron rose to send a header looping over goalkeeper Moises Munoz and in under the crossbar.

Uruguayan Gustavo Matosas, who steered outgoing champions Leon to the Apertura and Clausura titles last season, has agreed to take over at America for the Clausura championship.

Fox Sports reported that Mohamed is leaving regardless of Sunday's result and Matosas is taking America to Uruguay for training during the mid-season break to prepare for the Clausura which starts on the first weekend in January.

Former America and Mexico striker Cuauhtemoc Blanco was angry with the club.

"This is an injustice towards Mohamed, it's hurtful because ... it's not right when you're playing a championship (that the directors) are already thinking of reinforcements," he told El Universal (www.centraldeportiva.com).

Mohamed, who won the Apertura in charge of Tijuana in 2012, told reporters all he was focused on winning the final.

"I have a spectacular relationship with the players, it's the best thing I'll take with me, that and the affection of the fans," he said.

"Now we have to try to enjoy this week and become champions... that's all I have in my head.

America are looking for a record 12th Mexican league title while Brazilian coach Ricardo "Tuca" Ferretti's Tigres are aiming for their fourth. (Additional reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing Ed Osmond)