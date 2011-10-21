GUADALAJARA, Mexico Oct 20 Mexican side
Guadalajara have fined two players for a goal celebration in
which one pretended to shoot the other in the head, sparking
outrage in the country where drugs-related violence has claimed
44,000 lives.
Forwards Marco Fabian de la Mora, who scored a hat-trick,
and Alberto Medina were each fined 50,000 Mexican pesos ($3,700)
for the incident during the Chivas' 5-2 league victory over city
rivals Estudiantes UAG on Saturday.
"I greatly regret what happened. When I saw the video I was
filled with anger and regret for playing around with something
as sacred as the life of a human being," De la Mora told
reporters on Thursday after donating a million pesos to an
orphanage in the northern border town of Ciudad Juarez.
De la Mora and Medina paid double their fines and the rest
of the money was raised by their team mates. Ciudad Juarez is
one of the most violent towns in Mexico and the main drugs route
into the United States.
"It's good to celebrate in football but never like that. My
respects to Mexico, for a Mexico free of violence, for the
mothers and siblings of the victims," added De la Mora.
($1=13.491 Mexican Peso)