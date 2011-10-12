MEXICO CITY Oct 11 Goals by Ronaldinho and
Marcelo in the last 11 minutes gave 10-man Brazil a 2-1 win over
Mexico in a friendly in the northern city of Torreon on Tuesday.
Defender Daniel Alves was sent off just before halftime
after his foul on Javier Hernandez in the box earned him a
second yellow card.
However, Mexico failed to add to their early lead after an
own goal by defender David Luiz with Jefferson saving Andres
Guardado's penalty.
Ronaldinho equalised when he found the top corner with a
shot in the 79th minute and defender Marcelo hit the winner five
minutes later after a one-two with Neymar.
It was Mexico's first defeat in 15 matches under coach Jose
Manuel de la Torre, though their under-23 side lost three
matches at the Copa America in July under assistant coach Luis
Fernando Tena.
There was a massive police presence at the match after a
shooting incident outside the ground at a league match in
August.
