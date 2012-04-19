MEXICO CITY, April 18 Coach Ignacio Ambriz
resigned on Wednesday as Johan Cruyff's influence at ailing
Mexican giants Guadalajara increases.
Ambriz, who quit immediately on being told he would not be
retained after the Clausura championship, has presided over a
run of six defeats in the league and Libertadores Cup including
Tuesday's 5-0 rout away to Ecuador's Deportivo Quito.
"The firm responsible for the Chivas sporting project,
headed by Johan Cruyff, determined that Ignacio Ambriz should
remain in his post until the tournament concludes," Guadalajara
said in a statement.
This effectively amounted to the two remaining matches in
the league phase of the championship from which only the top
eight go through to the knockout rounds for the title. Chivas
are 14th with their qualifying chances hanging by a thread.
"However, on being notified of the decision, Ambriz decided
to decline that plan and opted to leave the coaching position,"
the club added.
Cruyff was appointed as the club's consultant in February
and his arrival gave the Chivas a boost, ending a run of seven
matches in which they only took two points as they embarked on a
five-match unbeaten streak that included four victories, but the
effect has worn off.
Ambriz took charge in January after Fernando Quirarte
resigned following a run of three defeats, Guadalajara's worst
start to a championship. He leaves with a record of four wins
and three draws in 12 league matches.
"Johan Cruyff Football will bring in a new trainer to work
with the objective of playing the most competitive football. The
new coaching staff will be named and officially presented in
May," Guadalajara said.
Guadalajara are Mexico's most popular and successful club
with 11 league titles, their last in the 2006 Apertura, first of
two championships in the Mexican season.
(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos
Aires; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)