MEXICO CITY Oct 8 Jose Manuel de la Torre has been given a chance to put his unhappy spell as Mexico coach behind him by taking charge of ailing giants Guadalajara for a second time.

Sacked by the country's federation in September 2013 after a string of poor results had jeopardised Mexico's chances of reaching this year's World Cup finals in Brazil, De la Torre was confirmed in his new role on Tuesday.

"I feel strong, with a lot of will to take on this challenge," the 48-year-old, who steered Guadalajara, also known as Chivas, to the last of their record 11 league titles in 2006, told reporters at his presentation.

"The project isn't easy, we know how complex Chivas' situation is but we also know of their potential and the quality of players they have."

Guadalajara's next match is away to title holders Leon, who like Chivas are struggling near the bottom of the Apertura championship standings, on Oct. 18 after the international break.

Chivas, on 10 points from 11 matches, are in danger of relegation for the first time.

They are fourth from bottom in the relegation table, which is determined by average points over the last three seasons, a period during Chivas have picked up 82 points from 78 matches.

The team finishing bottom of that table at the end of the Clausura, second of two championships in the season, in May will be relegated.

Nicknamed "Chepo", De la Torre also won league titles with Toluca in 2008 and 2010 but had been out of work since losing the Mexico job. He replaces departed Argentine coach Carlos Bustos.

Mexico missed out on direct World Cup qualification but won an intercontinental playoff against New Zealand under Miguel Herrera, who then led them to the last 16 in Brazil. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by John O'Brien)