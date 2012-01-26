Jan 26 Guadalajara president Jorge Vergara accepted coach Fernando Quirarte's resignation before he wrote off his "Ferrari" and on Thursday handed the keys to the untested Ignacio Ambriz.

"I gave him a Ferrari and he turned it into a Volkswagen," Vergara said last weekend of Quirarte's steering of the team after the Chivas (goats) made their worst start to a championship with three successive defeats in the Clausura.

The Chivas, Mexico's most popular and successful team, are bottom of the standings after Saturday's 2-0 reverse at home to promoted Tijuana, who are top on seven points with Toluca and Santos Laguna.

"I'm really happy, I feel like I've won the lottery," Ambriz, who has signed a contract until the end of the season with an option to stay on, told reporters at his unveiling at Guadalajara's Verde Valle training complex on the city outskirts.

"The contract obliges me to keep the lights on, that means, eat, sleep and think about Chivas," added Ambriz, a former defensive midfielder who played for Mexico at the 1994 World Cup in the U.S.

The 46-year-old, who has limited experience as head coach at Puebla and San Luis, was formerly assistant to compatriot Javier Aguirre at Spanish clubs Osasuna and Atletico Madrid.

Quirarte, nicknamed "Sheriff", took charge of Guadalajara in October during the Apertura, first of two championships in the Mexican season, and steered them to the top of the standings making them top seeds for the knockout phase. However, his team were upset by eighth-placed Queretaro in the quarter-finals.

Times are also bad for the other two first division sides in the western city, Estudiantes UAG and Atlas, who have both taken only one point.

Jose Luis Salgado resigned as coach of Estudiantes' "Tecos" after two defeats and among the club's candidates to replace him was Argentine former San Lorenzo trainer Omar Asad. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires)