Jan 26 Guadalajara president Jorge Vergara
accepted coach Fernando Quirarte's resignation before he wrote
off his "Ferrari" and on Thursday handed the keys to the
untested Ignacio Ambriz.
"I gave him a Ferrari and he turned it into a Volkswagen,"
Vergara said last weekend of Quirarte's steering of the team
after the Chivas (goats) made their worst start to a
championship with three successive defeats in the Clausura.
The Chivas, Mexico's most popular and successful team, are
bottom of the standings after Saturday's 2-0 reverse at home to
promoted Tijuana, who are top on seven points with Toluca and
Santos Laguna.
"I'm really happy, I feel like I've won the lottery,"
Ambriz, who has signed a contract until the end of the season
with an option to stay on, told reporters at his unveiling at
Guadalajara's Verde Valle training complex on the city
outskirts.
"The contract obliges me to keep the lights on, that means,
eat, sleep and think about Chivas," added Ambriz, a former
defensive midfielder who played for Mexico at the 1994 World Cup
in the U.S.
The 46-year-old, who has limited experience as head coach at
Puebla and San Luis, was formerly assistant to compatriot Javier
Aguirre at Spanish clubs Osasuna and Atletico Madrid.
Quirarte, nicknamed "Sheriff", took charge of Guadalajara in
October during the Apertura, first of two championships in the
Mexican season, and steered them to the top of the standings
making them top seeds for the knockout phase. However, his team
were upset by eighth-placed Queretaro in the quarter-finals.
Times are also bad for the other two first division sides in
the western city, Estudiantes UAG and Atlas, who have both taken
only one point.
Jose Luis Salgado resigned as coach of Estudiantes' "Tecos"
after two defeats and among the club's candidates to replace him
was Argentine former San Lorenzo trainer Omar Asad.
