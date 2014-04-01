MEXICO CITY, April 1 Guadalajara sacked coach Jose Luis Real on Tuesday, two days after a crushing 4-0 home defeat by arch rivals America in the Mexican "clasico".

The victory lifted the Eagles to fourth in the Clausura championship with 20 points from 13 matches while defeat left the Chivas in 10th on 17, just outside the eight qualifying berths for the knockout phase with four matches to go.

"From this day, Jose Luis Real has left the position of Chivas' first team coach. The board is looking at candidates to choose the person who will take charge of the team," Guadalajara said in a statement.

According to media reports, the front runner for the job is Argentine former Mexico national team boss Ricardo La Volpe.

Real had been in charge since November, after Chivas had failed to reach the knockout phase in the Apertura championship, the first of two in the season.

"We're all shaken, as if we'd been run over," Real had said immediately after Sunday's defeat.

"We don't feel good after an America goal fest against us... but I've got no doubt this group (of players) have what it takes to pick themselves up from such a painful defeat."

The top eight teams in the standings after the championship's 17-match league phase go through to the quarter-finals of the knockout phase.

Guadalajara and America jointly hold a record 11 Mexican league titles. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writiing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Toby Davis)