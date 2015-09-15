MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 Guadalajara have fired coach Jose de la Torre after Mexico's most popular club started the season with five defeats in their opening eight fixtures.

The Chivas said in a statement that the former Mexico coach, who started his second stint in charge of the club last October, had not "achieved the results that the team requires".

De la Torre, fired by Mexico in 2013 with the team in danger of failing to qualify for the World Cup, was Guadalajara's 12th coach in the last four years.

The only club in Mexico who do not field foreign players, Guadalajara are one from bottom in the relegation standings, decided on a points-per-match ratio taken over three years.

They won the last of their 11 Mexican championship titles in 2006.

The club said former Mexico international Ramon Morales had taken over as coach on an interim basis. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by John O'Brien)