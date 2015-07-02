July 2 Mexico striker Javier Hernandez is expected to miss this month's Gold Cup after the player suffered a fractured collarbone in the first half of an international friendly against Honduras in Houston on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Manchester United forward, who spent last season on loan at Real Madrid, collided with a Honduran defender five minutes before halftime in the 0-0 draw and was immediately substituted.

"The fracture of the right collarbone has been confirmed clinically," Mexico team doctor Gerardo Aguilar told reporters in Houston.

"He's being re-evaluated in hospital to confirm what we observed in a radiological study. (He'll be out) for three to four weeks minimum."

Hernandez has notched 40 goals in 73 appearances for his country and will be a significant loss as they bid for a seventh title at the July 7-26 Gold Cup in Canada and the United States.

Mexico start their Group C campaign against Cuba in Chicago on July 9, before matches against Guatemala and Trinidad and Tobago. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)