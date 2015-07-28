MEXICO CITY, July 27 The coach of Mexico's national soccer team was accused on Monday of punching a journalist in the neck during an altercation at the Philadelphia airport, a day after Mexico's triumph in Sunday's CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament.

Coach Miguel Herrera has yet to comment on the incident. Neither Mexico's soccer federation nor the coach responded to requests for comment.

In an interview with Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca, journalist Christian Martinoli said the incident took place when Herrera spotted him in the security line at the airport, and threatened him and struck him in the neck.

Martinoli had strongly criticized Herrera, well known for his emotional sideline outbursts, during the team's early exit from a previous tournament in Chile.

TV Azteca's parent company, Grupo Salinas, called on Mexico's soccer federation to launch an immediate investigation into the incident in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Anahi Rama and Carlos Pacheco; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Leslie Adler)