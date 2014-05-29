May 28 Miguel Layun struck twice for Mexico who began their World Cup preparations with a 3-0 win over Israel at the Azteca stadium on Wednesday but also suffered a scare with goalkeeper Jesus Corona taken to hospital with a head injury.

Corona collided with team-mate Francisco Rodriguez in the 69th minute and lay flat out before he was taken off the field on a cart and driven straight to hospital.

Guillermo Ochoa, who is competing for the starting keeper role, replaced Corona in goal.

The game doubled as a farewell match for 41-year-old Cuauhtemoc Blanco who was recalled for his 120th and final appearance for the national team.

The forward, who made his debut for Mexico in 1995 and played in three World Cups, received a standing ovation when he was substituted by Raul Jimenez in the 38th minute.

Four minutes later Mexico grabbed the lead when Layun cut in from the left flank and unleashed a fierce drive which confounded unsighted Israel keeper Ariel Harush.

Jimenez might have done better in the 56th minute when he was found in space at the back post but could only drive into the side netting.

Layun doubled the advantage in the 62nd minute when his long range effort was parried by Harush but the ball looped over the keeper and into the net.

Eran Zehavi went close with a free-kick for Isreal which Corona did well to push out before his accident led to some concerned moments before the substitution.

Five minutes from the end, Marco Fabian pounced on a clearance and fired into the bottom corner to make it 3-0 although the Israeli players were convinced that Javier Hernandez was in an offside position as he evaded the shot.

Mexico, who face Brazil, Croatia and Cameroon in Group A, will continue their warm-up against Ecuador on Saturday in Dallas. (Reporting By Simon Evans in Miami; editing by Amlan chakraborty)