MEXICO CITY May 28 Chivas beat Tigres 2-1 at home on Sunday to win the Clausura championship and lift their first Mexican league title since 2006.

Chivas, who are coached by Argentine Matias Almeyda but exclusively field Mexican players, won the tie 4-3 on aggregate after the teams drew 2-2 at Tigres' home in Monterrey last week.

Alan Pulido put the home side ahead in the 19th minute on Sunday when he volleyed home from eight yards out before Juan Vazquez doubled their lead with a deflected shot from outside with 20 minutes left.

Ismael Sosa got one back for Tigres with two minutes left but the home side held on to celebrate their 12th league title in front of their fans in Guadalajara.

