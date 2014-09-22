MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 Former World Player of the Year Ronaldinho scored his first goal for new club Queretaro when he converted a penalty early in the game to set them on their way to a 4-1 win at ten man Guadalajara in the Mexican Apertura championship.

Queretaro were awarded the penalty in the fourth minute after former Mexico and PSV Eindhoven defender Carlos Salcido blocked Camilo Sanvezzo's goalbound shot on the line and was sent off.

Despite missing a penalty on his debut for the White Roosters last week, Brazilian Ronaldinho stepped up again and this time calmly placed the ball just inside the near post.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan playmaker also provided the pass for Sanvezzo to score the second in the 69th minute and Queretaro went on to add further goals through William da Silva and Othoniel Arce, with Giovani Hernandez replying for the Chivas.

Mexican media said that Queretaro set up a special security operation for the trip, hiring 12 private security guards in addition to the police escort the team bus was given on its way to the stadium.

Queretaro (14 points) climbed to sixth in 18-team table, where the teams play each other once and the top eight qualify for the knockout stages. America (20) lead after a 2-1 win over Pachuca, followed by Atlas (18) who beat Cruz Azul 2-1. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo. Writing by Brian Homewood. Editing by Patrick Johnston)