MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Three of Toluca's Paraguay internationals scored, including an own goal, in a 3-1 home victory over Guadalajara that led to Argentine coach Carlos Bustos resigning from the defeated Mexican giants.

Defender Paulo da Silva put Toluca in front with a trademark header from a corner to give them a 1-0 halftime lead in Thursday's Apertura championship clash at the Nemesio Diez.

Midfielder Richard Ortiz gifted the Chivas an equaliser early in the second half when he deflected the ball into his own net but winger Edgar Benitez struck a quick brace close to the hour for the victory.

Bustos, who has followed sporting director Francisco Palencia out of the Guadalajara door after he resigned on Tuesday, leaves the ailing Chivas with 10 points from 10 matches after a run of seven games without victory.

"I'm handing in my resignation to the club, for the moment that's the best (solution). Someone (else) can come to help the team," Bustos told a news conference.

"I have my dignity, I've not been sacked, I could easily stay on but I want the best for the team. Unfortunately, things did not work out as I would have wanted."

Guadalajara, whose owner Jorge Vergara refuses to sign foreign players despite being in a league loaded with South Americans, last won the title in 2006 and have struggled in recent seasons.

They handed Dutch great Johan Cruyff a consultancy role in 2012 but that experiment failed as have others, such as bringing back former Chivas players like Mexico's 1998 and 2002 World Cup striker Palencia.

"There have been quite a few moments of crisis (at Guadalajara), not just during my tenure, because when I got here (last December) there was a grave crisis too," Palencia said when he departed.

RELEGATION DANGER

Palencia joined when Guadalajara had suffered their worst points record (12 in the 2013/14 Apertura) since the introduction in 1996 of two 17-match tournaments.

The championship is led by Guadalajara's arch-rivals America, with whom they share a record 11 league titles.

America have 26 points from 11 matches, four more points than Monterrey who have a match in hand against Guadalajara.

Guadalajara clash this weekend with city rivals Atlas, who are equal third with Toluca on 21 points.

Chivas are four from bottom in the relegation standings which are determined by teams' average points over the last three seasons during which they have picked up 82 points from 77 matches.

If they finish bottom of that table at the end of the Clausura, second of two championship in the season, in May they will be relegated for the first time. (Writing by Rex Gowar. Editing by Patrick Johnston)