MEXICO CITY Dec 18 Mexican champions America have announced that Gustavo Matosas is their new coach and will start at the beginning of the Clausura championship in January.

Matosas, who led Leon to the Apertura and Clausura titles last season, replaces Argentine Antonio Mohamed who steered the Eagles to a record 12th league title in the Apertura last weekend.

"The Uruguayan strategist officially reached a contractual agreement to manage Mexican football's champion team from the 2015 Clausura," America said on their website (www.clubamerica.com.mx).

America, owned by media giant Televisa, did not say why they had decided to dispense with Mohamed, who left the club on Monday, criticising them for holding talks with a successor while the championship was still going on.

"Everyone knew there was a trainer (in waiting) for some time, before the final, and that's what we didn't like," Mohamed said.

Former Juventus and Italy winger Mauro Camoranesi, who won the World Cup in 2006, will make his coaching debut with Mexican second division side Coras in the city of Tepic.

"After a successful playing career, Coras club are proud to have Mauro Camoranesi as their coach," they said in a statement.

Camoranesi, who began and ended his career in his native Argentina, played in the Mexican league for Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul between 1996 and 2000.

Chilean striker Humberto Suazo has left Monterrey after seven years at the northern club with whom he won two league titles and three CONCACAF Champions Leagues and returned to former club Colo Colo in Santiago.

The shaven-headed 33-year-old former Chile striker nicknamed 'Lollipop' will help Colo Colo in their bid to win a second South American Libertadores Cup title in 2015. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Toby Davis)