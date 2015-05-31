MEXICO CITY May 31 Controversial former Mexico coach Ricardo La Volpe has been named coach of Chiapas Jaguares 13 months after being sacked by Guadalajara for inappropriate conduct towards a female employee.

Argentine La Volpe, who led Mexico to the last 16 at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, was sacked for misconduct after less than a month in charge of Guadalajara.

"Ricardo Antonio La Volpe has become head coach of the team from the southeast of Mexico for (next season's) 2015 Apertura and 2016 Clausura tournaments," the club announced in a statement on Saturday.

The 63-year-old, who is known as "Bigoton" because his big moustache, has spent the bulk of his career in Mexico winning the league title with Atlante in 1993.

HERRERA DOUBLE

Mexico, coached by Miguel Herrera, beat Guatemala 3-0 in Chiapas on Saturday with two goals from striker Eduardo Herrera in their farewell match before taking part in the Copa America in Chile.

Mexico, who also scored through substitute Jesus Corona, face Peru in Lima on Wednesday and Brazil in Sao Paulo on Sunday in further warm-up matches before arriving in Chile.

"I'm relaxed because the team are functioning well and show good organisation... (but) it's getting harder to name the team because all (the players) are showing great commitment and keenness to be in the starting eleven," Miguel Herrera told reporters.

Mexico are in Group A in the June 11-July 4 tournament with hosts Chile, Bolivia and Ecuador.

COACHING CHANGES

Puebla, who narrowly escaped relegation, have appointed Argentine former Chiapas coach Pablo Marini following the departure of Jose Guadalupe Cruz.

Uruguayan Gustavo Matosas was appointed head coach of Atlas after quitting Mexico City giants America due to differences with the club board over new signings for next season.

Matosas, who spent half a season at America after taking charge of the then title holders for the 2015 Clausura tournament, steered the team to victory in the CONCACAF Champions League a month ago.

He takes over from Tomas Boy, sacked two weeks ago after Atlas lost their Clausura quarter-final tie to Guadalajara.

Santos Laguna are looking to wrap up the Clausura title when they take a 5-0 lead to Queretaro for the second leg of the final on Sunday (0330 GMT Monday).

Striker Javier Orozco scored four goals in Thursday's first leg. (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Toby Davis)