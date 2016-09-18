MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 Coach Jose Saturnino Cardozo was sacked by Mexican club Chiapas for the second time in a week on Sunday following Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Cruz Azul.

The Paraguayan, who has presided over seven defeats in nine matches of the Apertura championship, had been first sacked on Monday before being reinstated on Tuesday following player pressure.

"The board of directors and Jose Saturnino Cardozo decided by mutual accord to end their working relationship," Chiapas said in a statement. "The team thanks the Paraguayan tactician for his professionalism, commitment and dedication."

Chiapas, who are bottom of the standings with four points, had hoped the events earlier in the week would motivate the team to do better.

"We needed something like this for the players to realise what a bad situation we're in," said club president Carlos Lopez Chargoy.

Sergio Bueno was named as Cardozo's replacement for his third spell at the club where he has worked in 2003 and from 2013-15. He will take charge for Wednesday's match against Leon.

America's 2-0 home defeat by Leon at the Azteca on Saturday with two goals from Argentine striker Mauro Boselli led to the record 12 times Liga MX champions' dismissal on Sunday of coach Ignacio Ambriz.

It was a surprise decision by America, who are seventh with 14 points, but their home form has been poor with one point and one goal from their last four matches at the Azteca.

"Our challenges are the same, our objectives don't change, the team has the obligation of fighting for the title," said America's sporting director Ricardo Pelaez.

The top eight teams after the 17-match league phase of the championship qualify for the knockout rounds. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)