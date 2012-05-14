MEXICO CITY May 13 Oribe Peralta scored twice
in the last three minutes to give Santos Laguna a dramatic 2-2
draw at home to UANL on Sunday, which took them to the Mexican
championship final and ousted the defending champions.
Santos, coached by former Mexico midfielder Benjamin Galindo
and based in the northern city of Torreon, went through on their
better overall record in the competition after the two-leg
semi-final ended 3-3 on aggregate.
The three-times Mexican champions will face Monterrey over
two legs in a repeat of last month's CONCACAF Champions League
final which Monterrey won.
UANL, another Monterrey-based side, appeared to be cruising
to the final as Chilean forward Hector Mancilla headed them in
front in the ninth minute and fired a second with his left foot
before the half hour mark.
The Tigers were agonisingly close to a third when Lucas
Lobos struck the post midway through the second half with only
goalkeeper Damian Alvarez to beat.
Peralta gave Santos a glimmer of hope when he headed in
Carlos Darwin Quintero's cross in the 87th minute before sending
the TSM stadium wild by firing the decisive goal two minutes
later.
Galindo took over for his second stint at Santos in
September, his first spell in charge having lasted only seven
matches.
(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Editing by Patrick Johnston)