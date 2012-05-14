MEXICO CITY May 13 Oribe Peralta scored twice in the last three minutes to give Santos Laguna a dramatic 2-2 draw at home to UANL on Sunday, which took them to the Mexican championship final and ousted the defending champions.

Santos, coached by former Mexico midfielder Benjamin Galindo and based in the northern city of Torreon, went through on their better overall record in the competition after the two-leg semi-final ended 3-3 on aggregate.

The three-times Mexican champions will face Monterrey over two legs in a repeat of last month's CONCACAF Champions League final which Monterrey won.

UANL, another Monterrey-based side, appeared to be cruising to the final as Chilean forward Hector Mancilla headed them in front in the ninth minute and fired a second with his left foot before the half hour mark.

The Tigers were agonisingly close to a third when Lucas Lobos struck the post midway through the second half with only goalkeeper Damian Alvarez to beat.

Peralta gave Santos a glimmer of hope when he headed in Carlos Darwin Quintero's cross in the 87th minute before sending the TSM stadium wild by firing the decisive goal two minutes later.

Galindo took over for his second stint at Santos in September, his first spell in charge having lasted only seven matches. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Editing by Patrick Johnston)