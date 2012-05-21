May 21 Santos Laguna won the Mexican championship
with a 2-1 home victory over Monterrey in the second leg of the
Clausura final.
Santos, runners-up in the Apertura in December, won 3-2 on
aggregate after a 1-1 draw in Thursdays first leg at Monterrey.
Midfielder Daniel Luduena put Santos ahead after five
minutes and striker Oribe Peralta scored the decisive second in
the 64th, with Jesus de Nigris pulling one back 12 minutes from
time in Sundays match at the Corona in the city of Torreon.
Peralta has been the key for Santos, scoring the two late
goals that gave them victory over Apertura winners Tigres UANL
in the second leg of their semi-final last weekend and also
finding the net in both legs of the final.
"Im now at the most important stage in my career (but) I
have a lot of dreams still to fulfil, the 28-year-old told
reporters.
"I still have a contract here for several years and I hope
to stay on," added the former Monterrey player when asked about
interest from other clubs.
It was Monterrey coach Victor Vucetich's first defeat in 13
finals. He steered his team to the CONCACAF Champions League
title this season.
Santos became the first team since 2007 to win the
championship, decided in an eight-team knockout phase, having
finished top of the 17-match league stage.
