Aug 29 Dutch great Johan Cruyff has stepped in
to plead for more time for Guadalajara coach John van't Schip as
heads continued to roll in the Mexican first division on
Tuesday.
Pumas UNAM coach Joaquin del Olmo became the fourth to be
sacked after just six rounds of the Apertura championship.
Club president Enrique Borja said the team, with two wins
and a draw after Sunday's 1-0 home defeat by Cruz Azul, were not
entertaining enough.
"The team have not displayed the game we were all hoping to
see, the spectacle was not as we expected. This was a tough
decision," told reporters.
Cruyff, who as consultant for Guadalajara recommended fellow
Dutchman van't Schip as their coach, said in a club statement
they needed patience to see his work bear fruit.
Prior to landing in Mexico, van't Schip's last job was at
Australian A-League club Melbourne Heart, where he spent two
seasons before resigning.
The Chivas, Mexico's most successful and popular club, are
14th with five points after one win and two draws in their six
matches.
"We believe we can't implement our game philosophy in a day
because everyone has to be a part of it, players, trainers and
staff," Cruyff said.
"That is why, if you change coach once or twice a season,
you will not succeed in getting people to acquire that
philosophy and for it to be stable," added the former Ajax and
Barcelona coach.
"The team were near the bottom of the table last May and a
team that is there needs a lot of work to climb up the
standings. We want results and quality."
Guadalajara president Jorge Vergara appointed Cryuff as
consultant after a poor second half of last season in which the
Chivas failed to reached Clausura eight-team knockout phase
after finishing 15th in the standings.
The Chivas won their record 11th title in 2006.
Toluca lead the Apertura championship with 16 points after
five wins and a draw. Title holders Santos Laguna are in
mid-table with eight points.
Other coaches to have lost their jobs are Uruguayan Daniel
Bartolotta at Puebla, Jose Luis Trejo at San Luis and Juan
Carlos Chavez at Atlas, who on Wednesday appointed Tomas Boy in
his place.
