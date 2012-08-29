Aug 29 Dutch great Johan Cruyff has stepped in to plead for more time for Guadalajara coach John van't Schip as heads continued to roll in the Mexican first division on Tuesday.

Pumas UNAM coach Joaquin del Olmo became the fourth to be sacked after just six rounds of the Apertura championship.

Club president Enrique Borja said the team, with two wins and a draw after Sunday's 1-0 home defeat by Cruz Azul, were not entertaining enough.

"The team have not displayed the game we were all hoping to see, the spectacle was not as we expected. This was a tough decision," told reporters.

Cruyff, who as consultant for Guadalajara recommended fellow Dutchman van't Schip as their coach, said in a club statement they needed patience to see his work bear fruit.

Prior to landing in Mexico, van't Schip's last job was at Australian A-League club Melbourne Heart, where he spent two seasons before resigning.

The Chivas, Mexico's most successful and popular club, are 14th with five points after one win and two draws in their six matches.

"We believe we can't implement our game philosophy in a day because everyone has to be a part of it, players, trainers and staff," Cruyff said.

"That is why, if you change coach once or twice a season, you will not succeed in getting people to acquire that philosophy and for it to be stable," added the former Ajax and Barcelona coach.

"The team were near the bottom of the table last May and a team that is there needs a lot of work to climb up the standings. We want results and quality."

Guadalajara president Jorge Vergara appointed Cryuff as consultant after a poor second half of last season in which the Chivas failed to reached Clausura eight-team knockout phase after finishing 15th in the standings.

The Chivas won their record 11th title in 2006.

Toluca lead the Apertura championship with 16 points after five wins and a draw. Title holders Santos Laguna are in mid-table with eight points.

Other coaches to have lost their jobs are Uruguayan Daniel Bartolotta at Puebla, Jose Luis Trejo at San Luis and Juan Carlos Chavez at Atlas, who on Wednesday appointed Tomas Boy in his place. (Additional reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Nick Mulvenney)