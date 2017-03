Jan 30 Teenager Andrea Cornelius slotted a late penalty for Denmark to leave Mexico frustrated with a 1-1 draw from their friendly in Glendale, Arizona on Wednesday.

Cornelius, who scored a hat-trick in Denmark's 4-0 win over Canada on Saturday, calmly completed the spot kick after being fouled by Jorge Torres Nilo in the 83rd minute at the University of Phoenix Stadium.

The 19-year-old's goal cancelled out Marco Fabian's 68th minute penalty following a scoreless first half in Mexico's final warm-up before their next World Cup qualifier against Jamaica on Feb. 6.

Javier Acquino drew the foul that set up Fabian's spot-kick, but there was little else to cheer for the partisan crowd, with keeper Jesper Hansen making five saves to help Denmark secure the tie.

