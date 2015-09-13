MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 Toluca forward Fernando Uribe scored four goals as his team came from 3-1 behind to win 4-3 at Pachuca, who hit the woodwork three times and had a goal disallowed in a dramatic Mexican championship match.

Silvio Romero scored a hat-trick in Chiapas' 6-2 demolition of leaders Leon while three players were sent off in Tigres' 1-0 win over America at the Azteca.

Atlas beat Dorados 3-2 in another high-scoring encounter as Saturday's five games produced an impressive tally of 23 goals.

Pachuca appeared to be in control of their game as goals from Aquivaldo Mosquera, Ariel Nahuelpan and Hirving Lozano, with a superb finish, gave them a 3-1 halftime lead.

But Uribe, who had replied for Toluca with a 25th minute header which slipped through Oscar Perez's hands, had other ideas.

The 27-year-old Colombian sparked Toluca's comeback when he charged down an attempted clearance by a defender and fired past Perez in the 48th minute, then equalised just before the hour when he turned in Christian Cueva's pass.

Incredibly, Pachuca hit the crossbar three times in successive attacks and then had a goal disallowed, before Uribe finished off a Toluca counterattack by blasting his shot into the roof of the net with two minutes to play.

Argentine forward Romero led the charge with a hat-trick as Chiapas flattened Leon, helped by two goals from Aviles Hurtado and one from Diego de la Torre.

America, who had won their last five league games, were reduced to nine men before halftime after Rubens Sambueza and Dario Benedetto were sent off in a three-minute spell just before the break.

Tigres, leading with a penalty converted by Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac in the 28th minute, had Juergen Damm dismissed for retaliation just after the hour.

Leon lead the table with 18 points from eight games, followed by America, UNAM and Toluca on 15, although the real battle is to finish among the top eight and qualify for the playoffs. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo, writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)