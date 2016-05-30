MEXICO CITY May 30 Pachuca stunned Monterrey with a last-gasp equaliser as they drew the second leg of the Clausura championship final 1-1 to win their sixth Mexican league title 2-1 on aggregate.

Midfielder Victor Guzman scored three minutes into added time on Sunday after Colombian Dorlan Pabon had put the home side ahead in the 39th.

Pachuca played the last 16 minutes with 10 men after Colombian defender Aquivaldo Mosquera was sent off for bringing down a goalbound Pabon, a slightly earlier retirement from football than the 34-year-old had anticipated.

"I think it's time to take other paths ... I want my family to choose where we go after 16 years of my career," said Mosquera after winning his third title with Pachuca and fourth in Mexico.

Monterrey dominated the match but were thwarted time and again by former Mexico goalkeeper Oscar 'Rabbit' Perez who became the oldest title winner in the Liga MX after lifting his second at the age of 43, 19 years after the first with Cruz Azul.

The hosts, seeking their fifth crown, suffered from the so-called curse of the leaders having finished the league phase top, seven points ahead of Pachuca.

In the 20 years since the format of two championships per season was introduced, the crown has only gone to the winners of the league phase four times out of 40.

After 17 matches in a league format, the top eight qualify for the knockout title rounds.

Pachuca succeed UANL Tigres, winners of the Apertura phase in December, as champions. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Tony Jimenez)