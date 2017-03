MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 Struggling Mexican second tier club Irapuato are to refund fans their money after losing again at the weekend.

"On Tuesday, we will refund the money at the ticket window to everyone who presents their ticket," the club said on Twitter.

Irapuato were beaten 1-0 at home to Correcaminos on Saturday, leaving them two places off the bottom in Mexico's Liga de Ascenso, the second division.

The club initially said they would refund money if 8,000 fans watched the game in an attempt to try and boost the attendance. However, they said they would keep their promise even though the paying attendance was only 2,467. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne. Editing by Patrick Johnston)