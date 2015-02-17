MEXICO CITY Feb 17 Coach Antonio Mohamed, who steered America to a record 12th Mexican league title in December, has taken charge of Monterrey.

Despite the Eagles' success in the Apertura championship in the first half of the season, the Argentine's contract was not renewed with America preferring to sign coach Gustavo Matosas.

The former Argentina striker nicknamed "Turco" was appointed on Monday to replace Carlos Barra, sacked at the weekend with Monterrey one from bottom of the Clausura standings on four points from six matches.

"This was a wish I had pending and I'm thrilled because I was able to fulfil it. I hope my accounts will be good at the end of the road," the 44-year-old Mohamed, who played for Monterrey from 1998-2000, said at his unveiling.

"America is already in the past, my present is Monterrey... What happened is history, I have no thirst for revenge against anybody," said Mohamed, who criticised his former club in December for lining up Matosas while America were still involved in the final stages of the Apertura.

"I love to fight against pressure, it's part of my DNA. First we have to win a match, then get on a roll," added Mohamed, who also coached Tijuana to the 2012 Apertura title and Argentina's Independiente to the Copa Sudamericana in 2010.

Monterrey are at home to Ronaldinho's Queretaro, who are only a point better off, on Saturday. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Justin Palmer)