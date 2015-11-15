MEXICO CITY Nov 15 River Plate winger Carlos Sanchez, preparing for Uruguay's World Cup qualifier at home to Chile on Tuesday, is set to join Monterrey of Mexico in January.

The Uruguayan will move to "Rayados" (striped ones) after playing his last matches for South American champions River at the Club World Cup in Japan next month, Monterrey said in a statement.

"Carlos Andres Sanchez will be part of our team from the Clausura 2016 tournament. The agreement is definitive and for a period of three years," Monterrey said.

The 30-year-old, who helped River win the Copa Sudamericana last year and the Libertadores Cup this year, has played in Mexico before with Puebla on loan from the Argentine club in 2013/14.

The Clausura, the second of two championships in the Mexican league season, kicks off in early January.

Monterrey are ninth in the Apertura standings, one place and one point outside the eight qualifying berths for the title knockout stage with a chance of going through in the last round of matches in the league phase next weekend. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar)