MEXICO CITY Feb 12 Mexican prisoners witnessed a training session by soccer club Guadalajara in the grounds of their jail on Monday.

The Chivas inaugurated a synthetic all-weather pitch which the club's owner, Jorge Vergara, donated to the Jalisco state jail of Puente Grande.

A dozen photographs posted on Guadalajara's official website (www.chivas.mx<www.chivas.mx>) showed prisoners watching the team practice and players such as Mexico internationals Marco Fabian, Miguel Sabah and Rafael Marquez Lugo signing autographs.

Under-achieving Guadalajara got their first victory in six matches in the Clausura championship on Sunday, winning 1-0 at Monterrey with Marquez Lugo's 100th first-division goal.

They are in mid-table with seven points from six matches and host Puebla next weekend. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; writing by Rex Gowar in London; editing by Clare Fallon)