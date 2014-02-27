MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Former Mexico goalkeeper Oswaldo Sanchez will play in his 698th league match, a Mexican record, for Santos Laguna at home to Atlas in the Clausura championship on Friday (0330 GMT Saturday).

The 40-year-old played at the 1998, 2002 and 2006 World Cup finals and won the CONCACAF Gold Cup with Mexico in 1996 and 2003, He began his career at Atlas in his home city of Guadalajara in 1993.

"The most important thing is that I have the same thrill as the first day, to work, enjoy, learn from my profession, and I feel very happy with this career God gave me," Sanchez said.

"It's a coincidence that it is against Atlas, the club where I started and forged my career, that I will set a mark and it fills me with pride."

Sanchez will break the record held by former Mexico striker Benjamin Galindo, who ended his career at Guadalajara in 2001.

Sanchez, who won the league title with Santos in 2008 and 2012, also played for Mexico's two most popular clubs, America and Guadalajara, with whom he won the title in 2006.

Santos are also playing in South Americas top club competition, the Libertadores Cup. They lead Group Eight with a maximum six points. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Robert Woodward)