Soccer-Calgiari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 10 Toluca 1 Tigres 0 Saturday, January 9 Chiapas 1 Dorados 0 America 0 Puebla 0 Club Leon 2 Santos Laguna 0 Monarcas Morelia 2 Cruz Azul 2 Monterrey 1 UNAM 0 Friday, January 8 Club Tijuana 1 Pachuca 1 Queretaro 1 Atlas 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atlas 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 Club Leon 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 Chiapas 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Monterrey 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Toluca 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 Cruz Azul 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 6 Monarcas Morelia 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 8 Club Tijuana 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8 Pachuca 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- 10 America 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 10 Puebla 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Guadalajara 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Veracruz 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Dorados 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 14 UNAM 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 14 Tigres 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 17 Queretaro 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 18 Santos Laguna 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1-9: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 10 Guadalajara v Veracruz (2300)
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
MILAN, April 10 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that defending is just as much as an art form as attacking and advises anyone who wants to watch a show to go to the circus.