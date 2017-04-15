April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Thursday Saturday, April 15 Chiapas 1 Club Tijuana 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 14 7 4 3 27 19 25 2 Toluca 13 8 1 4 17 13 25 3 Guadalajara 13 7 3 3 19 15 24 4 Monterrey 13 6 5 2 23 14 23 5 America 13 6 3 4 14 12 21 6 Santos Laguna 13 4 8 1 18 14 20 7 Atlas 13 5 4 4 20 17 19 8 Pachuca 13 5 4 4 11 11 19 ------------------------- 9 UNAM 13 5 3 5 21 19 18 10 Monarcas Morelia 13 4 6 3 11 11 18 11 Tigres 13 4 4 5 14 10 16 12 Queretaro 13 4 3 6 16 18 15 13 Veracruz 13 5 0 8 11 18 15 14 Cruz Azul 13 3 5 5 12 14 14 15 Chiapas 14 4 2 8 13 24 14 16 Club Leon 13 3 4 6 16 19 13 17 Necaxa 13 2 5 6 12 20 11 18 Puebla 13 2 4 7 15 22 10 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 16 Atlas v Santos Laguna (0000) Monarcas Morelia v Club Leon (0000) Tigres v UNAM (0000) Veracruz v Necaxa (0000) Pachuca v Guadalajara (0006) America v Queretaro (0200) Toluca v Monterrey (1700) Puebla v Cruz Azul (2300)