April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, April 16 Toluca 1 Monterrey 1 Saturday, April 15 Atlas 1 Santos Laguna 1 Chiapas 1 Club Tijuana 2 America 1 Queretaro 0 Monarcas Morelia 1 Club Leon 2 Pachuca 0 Guadalajara 0 Tigres 4 UNAM 0 Veracruz 0 Necaxa 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Toluca 14 8 2 4 18 14 26 2 Club Tijuana 14 7 4 3 27 19 25 3 Guadalajara 14 7 4 3 19 15 25 4 Monterrey 14 6 6 2 24 15 24 5 America 14 7 3 4 15 12 24 6 Santos Laguna 14 4 9 1 19 15 21 7 Atlas 14 5 5 4 21 18 20 8 Pachuca 14 5 5 4 11 11 20 ------------------------- 9 Tigres 14 5 4 5 18 10 19 10 Monarcas Morelia 14 4 6 4 12 13 18 11 UNAM 14 5 3 6 21 23 18 12 Club Leon 14 4 4 6 18 20 16 13 Queretaro 14 4 3 7 16 19 15 14 Veracruz 14 5 0 9 11 19 15 15 Cruz Azul 13 3 5 5 12 14 14 16 Necaxa 14 3 5 6 13 20 14 17 Chiapas 14 4 2 8 13 24 14 18 Puebla 13 2 4 7 15 22 10 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 16 Puebla v Cruz Azul (2300)