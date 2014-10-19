Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 19
UNAM 1 Pachuca 1
Saturday, October 18
Atlas 0 Toluca 2
CD Leon 2 Guadalajara 1
America 2 Monterrey 0
Chiapas 2 Santos Laguna 0
Puebla 1 Leones Negros 1
Tigres 1 Cruz Azul 0
Friday, October 17
Club Tijuana 2 Queretaro 1
Morelia 0 Veracruz 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 America 13 9 2 2 23 11 29
2 Toluca 13 7 4 2 18 11 25
3 Atlas 13 7 3 3 17 13 24
4 Tigres 13 6 5 2 20 14 23
5 Monterrey 12 7 2 3 16 10 23
6 Pachuca 13 6 2 5 17 15 20
7 Chiapas 13 4 6 3 18 17 18
8 Santos Laguna 13 4 5 4 16 18 17
-------------------------
9 Club Tijuana 13 3 7 3 14 12 16
10 Cruz Azul 13 4 4 5 12 11 16
11 UNAM 13 4 4 5 17 17 16
12 Queretaro 13 4 3 6 17 17 15
13 CD Leon 13 5 0 8 20 22 15
14 Veracruz 13 3 5 5 7 11 14
15 Puebla 13 2 7 4 10 15 13
16 Leones Negros 13 2 5 6 7 14 11
17 Guadalajara 12 2 4 6 8 15 10
18 Morelia 13 1 4 8 12 26 7
1-8: Championship play-off