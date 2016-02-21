Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 21
UNAM 1 Santos Laguna 1
Saturday, February 20
Atlas 1 Pachuca 0
Chiapas 1 Guadalajara 1
America 3 Cruz Azul 3
Club Leon 5 Toluca 1
Monterrey 5 Veracruz 1
Friday, February 19
Club Tijuana 1 Monarcas Morelia 1
Queretaro 2 Tigres 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Monterrey 7 6 0 1 16 6 18
2 Club Leon 7 5 0 2 16 9 15
3 Pachuca 7 4 2 1 15 7 14
4 America 7 3 3 1 13 8 12
5 Tigres 7 3 2 2 13 9 11
6 Cruz Azul 7 2 4 1 13 12 10
7 Club Tijuana 7 2 4 1 9 9 10
8 Santos Laguna 7 3 1 3 8 8 10
-------------------------
9 Monarcas Morelia 6 2 3 1 8 7 9
10 UNAM 7 2 3 2 9 9 9
11 Puebla 6 2 2 2 9 10 8
12 Atlas 7 2 2 3 7 11 8
13 Queretaro 7 2 1 4 9 11 7
14 Toluca 7 1 4 2 8 12 7
15 Guadalajara 7 0 5 2 7 10 5
16 Chiapas 6 1 2 3 5 8 5
17 Veracruz 7 0 4 3 9 16 4
18 Dorados 6 0 0 6 2 14 0
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 21
Puebla v Dorados (2300)