Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Saturday, October 17 Cruz Azul 1 Dorados 1 Friday, October 16 Club Tijuana 0 America 2 Veracruz 0 Santos Laguna 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UNAM 12 8 1 3 27 13 25 2 America 13 8 0 5 25 15 24 3 CD Leon 12 8 0 4 24 23 24 4 Toluca 12 7 2 3 20 14 23 5 Tigres 12 6 1 5 19 12 19 6 Puebla 12 6 1 5 18 17 19 7 Veracruz 12 6 1 5 16 20 19 8 Monarcas Morelia 12 5 2 5 18 19 17 ------------------------- 9 Monterrey 12 4 4 4 23 19 16 10 Chiapas 12 4 4 4 19 19 16 11 Guadalajara 12 5 1 6 16 16 16 12 Queretaro 12 4 3 5 18 18 15 13 Pachuca 11 4 2 5 17 20 14 14 Atlas 12 4 2 6 13 20 14 15 Santos Laguna 13 3 4 6 13 17 13 16 Club Tijuana 13 4 1 8 16 23 13 17 Cruz Azul 12 3 3 6 13 20 12 18 Dorados 12 2 4 6 11 21 10 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Tigres v Pachuca (0000) CD Leon v UNAM (0106) Monarcas Morelia v Atlas (0130) Chiapas v Monterrey (0200) Toluca v Queretaro (1700) Guadalajara v Puebla (2200)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.