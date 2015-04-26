April 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, April 26 Toluca 2 Club Tijuana 0 Saturday, April 25 Atlas 3 CD Leon 2 Cruz Azul 0 Chiapas 1 Monterrey 1 Morelia 0 Pachuca 2 Puebla 1 Friday, April 24 Queretaro 1 Tigres 3 Santos Laguna 1 Leones Negros 0 Veracruz 3 UNAM 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Veracruz 15 6 7 2 25 15 25 2 Tigres 15 8 1 6 21 14 25 3 Guadalajara 14 7 4 3 16 10 25 4 Atlas 15 7 4 4 17 18 25 5 Club Tijuana 15 7 3 5 27 22 24 6 Toluca 15 6 5 4 19 15 23 7 Pachuca 15 6 4 5 21 17 22 8 Cruz Azul 15 6 4 5 13 12 22 ------------------------- 9 America 14 6 4 4 15 15 22 10 Santos Laguna 15 6 3 6 19 17 21 11 UNAM 15 6 3 6 20 24 21 12 Queretaro 15 6 2 7 22 22 20 13 Monterrey 15 6 2 7 20 25 20 14 Chiapas 15 5 5 5 21 27 20 15 Puebla 15 4 4 7 17 18 16 16 Leones Negros 15 4 3 8 10 17 15 17 CD Leon 15 3 4 8 21 28 13 18 Morelia 15 2 4 9 13 21 10 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 26 Guadalajara v America (2330)