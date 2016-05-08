Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, May 8 Puebla 3 Queretaro 1 UNAM 1 America 1 Saturday, May 7 Atlas 0 Club Tijuana 0 Cruz Azul 0 Tigres 3 Dorados 0 Club Leon 1 Monterrey 1 Toluca 2 Pachuca 2 Chiapas 1 Friday, May 6 Santos Laguna 0 Guadalajara 1 Veracruz 1 Monarcas Morelia 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Monterrey 17 12 1 4 38 23 37 2 Pachuca 17 8 6 3 31 16 30 3 Club Leon 17 9 3 5 29 19 30 4 America 17 8 5 4 34 22 29 5 Guadalajara 17 7 7 3 26 16 28 6 Monarcas Morelia 17 8 4 5 25 24 28 7 Santos Laguna 17 8 3 6 22 20 27 8 Tigres 17 6 6 5 29 19 24 ------------------------- 9 Cruz Azul 17 5 7 5 25 24 22 10 UNAM 17 5 7 5 23 24 22 11 Toluca 17 5 7 5 20 21 22 12 Puebla 17 5 7 5 21 26 22 13 Queretaro 17 5 4 8 21 26 19 14 Club Tijuana 17 3 9 5 17 26 18 15 Atlas 17 3 5 9 18 26 14 16 Dorados 17 4 2 11 18 32 14 17 Veracruz 17 2 8 7 18 34 14 18 Chiapas 17 3 3 11 16 33 12 1-8: Championship play-off
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0